Meat processing plant in Balykchy city returned to state

The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported on the return of Balykchy Et Kombinat LLC in Issyk-Kul region to state ownership.

According to it, in 1995-1996, the chairman of the board of Kyrgyz Trans Auto JSC illegally withdrew the mentioned facility and land plot from the state balance.

It is noted that 100 percent of the shares of Balykchy Et Kombinat LLC has been transferred to the ownership of the State Property Management Agency; the total area is 10.7 hectares.