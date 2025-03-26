18:45
USD 86.46
EUR 93.37
RUB 1.03
English

Meat processing plant in Balykchy city returned to state

The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported on the return of Balykchy Et Kombinat LLC in Issyk-Kul region to state ownership.

According to it, in 1995-1996, the chairman of the board of Kyrgyz Trans Auto JSC illegally withdrew the mentioned facility and land plot from the state balance.

It is noted that 100 percent of the shares of Balykchy Et Kombinat LLC has been transferred to the ownership of the State Property Management Agency; the total area is 10.7 hectares.
link: https://24.kg/english/324033/
views: 51
Print
Related
Private school building in Bishkek worth 1.6 billion soms returned to state
Building in Bishkek worth almost 200 million returned to state ownership
Blonder Pub, Bulat-M hunting farm transferred to Presidential Affairs Department
SCNS detains Deputy Director of State Property Management Agency
288 apartments in Nizhny Dzhal to be transferred to state ownership
All property of Kyrgyzstan’s ministries appraised at 84 billion soms
State property of Kyrgyzstan to be leased through electronic portal only
State property sale at auction. Prices not to be reduced any more
Inventory of energy sector assets planned to be completed by October
Duishenbek Zilaliev resigns because of criminal case on bomb hoax
Popular
World Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Uzbekistan World Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Uzbekistan
Man detained for attacking police officer in Bishkek Man detained for attacking police officer in Bishkek
RSF concerned about detention of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova RSF concerned about detention of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova
Gas supply to be suspended in part of Bishkek Gas supply to be suspended in part of Bishkek
26 March, Wednesday
18:32
Meat processing plant in Balykchy city returned to state Meat processing plant in Balykchy city returned to stat...
18:25
Revenue of High Technology Park residents reaches 11.4 billion soms
18:10
ATMs to have functions accessible to people with disabilities
17:56
Adylbek Kasymaliev visits High Technology Park
17:38
Increase in poaching and deforestation reported in Kyrgyzstan