Foreign intelligence agent convicted of espionage in Kyrgyzstan

A foreign national has been found guilty of espionage in Kyrgyzstan. The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, the foreign citizen was detained during the investigation of a case initiated under Article 324 (Espionage) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. During the investigation, he fully admitted his guilt and provided confessional testimony.

The evidence presented by the investigation was recognized by the court as irrefutable. The court ruled the defendant guilty of the charges and sentenced him to imprisonment.

The SCNS emphasized that national security authorities continually conduct counterintelligence work to prevent foreign interference in the internal affairs of the republic.