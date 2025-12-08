14:07
USD 87.45
EUR 101.91
RUB 1.14
English

Foreign intelligence agent convicted of espionage in Kyrgyzstan

A foreign national has been found guilty of espionage in Kyrgyzstan. The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, the foreign citizen was detained during the investigation of a case initiated under Article 324 (Espionage) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. During the investigation, he fully admitted his guilt and provided confessional testimony.

The evidence presented by the investigation was recognized by the court as irrefutable. The court ruled the defendant guilty of the charges and sentenced him to imprisonment.

The SCNS emphasized that national security authorities continually conduct counterintelligence work to prevent foreign interference in the internal affairs of the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/353784/
views: 162
Print
Related
Two Internal Affairs employees sentenced to 4 years in prison for espionage
Popular
Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways
Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation
Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai
8 December, Monday
14:03
Tashiev orders removal of structures narrowing road near TsUM in Bishkek Tashiev orders removal of structures narrowing road nea...
13:48
Eurasia Kyrgyzstan signs memoranda with three leading universities
12:46
Dedicated public transport lanes reintroduced on Bishkek roads
12:40
Foreign intelligence agent convicted of espionage in Kyrgyzstan
12:35
Criminal gang involved in robberies and smuggling exposed in Kyrgyzstan