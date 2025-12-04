Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation

In Islamabad, during the state visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, a series of documents were signed to expand partnership between the two countries. The agreements cover a wide range of areas — from economy and energy to education, culture, agriculture, and the use of Pakistani seaports.
In addition, a number of bilateral agreements and memoranda were signed, including:
- Agreement on the transfer of convicted persons;
- Agreement on cultural cooperation;
- Memorandum on cooperation in tourism;
- Memorandum on agricultural cooperation;
- Memorandum on expanding bilateral trade;
- Memorandum on cooperation regarding the use of Pakistani ports for regional transit;
- Memorandum between the Ministries of Economy of both countries;
- Memorandum on energy cooperation;
- Memorandum on legal cooperation;
- Memorandum on cooperation in mining and geosciences;
- Memorandum between Ministries of Health on cooperation in the field of surgical instruments;
- Memorandum between Ministries of Culture and Youth Policy;
- Document on electronic data exchange between Customs Services;
- Agreement establishing sister-city relations between Bishkek and Islamabad;
- Memoranda on cooperation between the Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistani diplomatic and educational institutions.