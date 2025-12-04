19:05
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation

In Islamabad, during the state visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, a series of documents were signed to expand partnership between the two countries. The agreements cover a wide range of areas — from economy and energy to education, culture, agriculture, and the use of Pakistani seaports.

Sadyr Japarov and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed a Joint Statement on Strengthening Comprehensive Cooperation, affirming both sides’ readiness to develop strategic partnership.

In addition, a number of bilateral agreements and memoranda were signed, including:

  • Agreement on the transfer of convicted persons;
  • Agreement on cultural cooperation;
  • Memorandum on cooperation in tourism;
  • Memorandum on agricultural cooperation;
  • Memorandum on expanding bilateral trade;
  • Memorandum on cooperation regarding the use of Pakistani ports for regional transit;
  • Memorandum between the Ministries of Economy of both countries;
  • Memorandum on energy cooperation;
  • Memorandum on legal cooperation;
  • Memorandum on cooperation in mining and geosciences;
  • Memorandum between Ministries of Health on cooperation in the field of surgical instruments;
  • Memorandum between Ministries of Culture and Youth Policy;
  • Document on electronic data exchange between Customs Services;
  • Agreement establishing sister-city relations between Bishkek and Islamabad;
  • Memoranda on cooperation between the Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistani diplomatic and educational institutions.

According to both sides, signing such a comprehensive package of documents marks a new stage in Kyrgyzstan ­­- Pakistan relations, creating additional opportunities for trade, investment, transport development, science, and education.
