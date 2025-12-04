Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation

In Islamabad, during the state visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, a series of documents were signed to expand partnership between the two countries. The agreements cover a wide range of areas — from economy and energy to education, culture, agriculture, and the use of Pakistani seaports.

Sadyr Japarov and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed a Joint Statement on Strengthening Comprehensive Cooperation, affirming both sides’ readiness to develop strategic partnership.

In addition, a number of bilateral agreements and memoranda were signed, including:

Agreement on the transfer of convicted persons;

Agreement on cultural cooperation;

Memorandum on cooperation in tourism;

Memorandum on agricultural cooperation;

Memorandum on expanding bilateral trade;

Memorandum on cooperation regarding the use of Pakistani ports for regional transit;

Memorandum between the Ministries of Economy of both countries;

Memorandum on energy cooperation;

Memorandum on legal cooperation;

Memorandum on cooperation in mining and geosciences;

Memorandum between Ministries of Health on cooperation in the field of surgical instruments;

Memorandum between Ministries of Culture and Youth Policy;

Document on electronic data exchange between Customs Services;

Agreement establishing sister-city relations between Bishkek and Islamabad;

Memoranda on cooperation between the Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistani diplomatic and educational institutions.

According to both sides, signing such a comprehensive package of documents marks a new stage in Kyrgyzstan ­­- Pakistan relations, creating additional opportunities for trade, investment, transport development, science, and education.