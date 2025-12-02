16:56
Over 36,000 cases of ARVI, flu registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan

Over 36,000 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza were officially registered in Kyrgyzstan from November 24 to November 30. Dinara Otorbaeva, Head of the Epidemiological Directorate of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, told reporters.

According to her, the incidence rate has more than doubled compared to the previous week.

More than 70 percent of those infected are children under 14.

Dinara Otorbaeva noted that approximately 25 kindergartens have been closed for quarantine in Bishkek, and approximately 30 kindergartens in Chui region. In Osh, five schools have switched completely to online learning, and in six, some classes have been transferred to remote learning. In Batken, some classes at some educational institutions have also switched to online learning.

According to the City Hall, general education institutions are being monitored in Bishkek. If necessary, the capital’s Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance will issue an order, after which children will be quarantined. Such decisions are made locally.

According to experts, the main influenza types circulating in the republic are A/H3N2, known as Hong Kong influenza, influenza B, and COVID-19. Among acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI), there are rhinovirus, adenovirus, parainfluenza, and others.

Medical professionals urge:

  • avoid crowded places (concerts, shopping malls);
  • limit the use of public transport if possible;
  • use medical masks and hand sanitizers;
  • stay home at the first sign of symptoms and do not send children to school or daycare to avoid infecting others and peers in groups and classrooms.

If symptoms of ARVI or influenza appear, experts advise first contacting local polyclinics at the place of residence rather than hospitals. Family Medicine Centers are open until 8 p.m. on weekdays, and there are doctors on duty on weekends.
