Moscow to ease requirements for Kyrgyz migrants, Dmitry Peskov says

On the sidelines of the CSTO summit, spokesman for Russian President Dmitry Peskov commented on the situation of citizens of Kyrgyzstan working in Russia. He stated that Moscow is ready to continue simplifying procedures for labor migrants from Kyrgyzstan.

According to Dmitry Peskov, «more than half a million citizens of Kyrgyzstan» are employed in Russia, and the issue of their legal status remains a constant topic on the bilateral agenda.

He recalled that the day before, Russia’s Interior Minister took part in Russia-Kyrgyzstan talks, during which measures to streamline the stay of migrants were discussed in detail.

The spokesperson emphasized that Russia seeks to uphold the principles of the EAEU while also bringing order to the migration sphere. «The main task is to make it easy for them to comply with all legal requirements,» he said.

At the same time, he noted that a significant number of labor migrants still fail to complete their registration properly — «we’re talking about several tens of thousands of people.»

Peskov stressed that Moscow and Bishkek are working together to address this problem, and the current level of relations allows for constructive dialogue. «Yes, there is a problem, but it should not be exaggerated. Both sides simply need to make an effort,» he said.
