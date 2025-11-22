Films from Kyrgyzstan nominated for Diamond Butterfly Film Award

The list of films submitted for consideration by the expert council of the Open Eurasian Film Award Diamond Butterfly has been announced. It includes 34 films, TASS reports.

«The award competition features films from countries sharing common cultural and spiritual traditions. Russia, China, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Cuba, Senegal, South Africa, Pakistan, Belarus, Indonesia, Vietnam, Iran, and others submitted their films. Each of these countries submitted works reflecting the unique features and richness of their national cinema,» the organizers reported.

Five films by Kyrgyz directors included in the list:

The Struggle by Azamat Ismailov;

The Kyrgyz on Mars by Nurlanbek Kamchybekov;

Deal on the Border by Dastan Japar Ryskeldi;

Black, Red, Yellow by Aktan Arym Kubat;

Dance with Mom! by Dastan Madalbekov.

The award will be presented in the following categories: Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Composer, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Production Design, and Best Film by a Country Outside the Eurasian Region. A prize for contribution to world cinema will also be presented during the ceremony.