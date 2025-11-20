13:37
Scammers posing as vice mayor, SCNS defraud Bishkek resident of 5.5 million soms

A citizen D.M. filed a written complaint with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. He reported that unknown individuals, gaining his trust, fraudulently seized his funds in an especially large amount — 5.5 million soms.

According to the ministry, the scammers first called the victim, claiming to be the vice mayor of Bishkek and suggesting him to speak with an alleged «City Hall employee.» In a subsequent call, the perpetrators introduced themselves as officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). Misleading the citizen, they claimed that the funds in his bank account had allegedly been transferred to finance a terrorist group and demanded to follow their «instructions.»

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (fraud). The ministry noted that the suspects involved in the scheme were identified and detained during operational activities.

Investigative actions are ongoing.
