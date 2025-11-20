13:37
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, China emphasize intensification of cooperation

On November 19–20, 2025, at the invitation of Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, Wang Yi — member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China — is paying an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

As part of the visit, Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi held the first meeting of the Strategic Dialogue at the ministerial level.

During the talks, the parties discussed a wide range of pressing issues of Kyrgyzstan—China cooperation, highlighting the noticeable intensification of bilateral interaction in recent years and outlining new tasks and long-term plans. It was noted that the leaders of the two countries have held three bilateral meetings this year.

Special attention during the negotiations was paid to trade and economic cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in agriculture, energy, manufacturing, and transport, as well as the optimization of operations at border checkpoints. The Foreign Ministers also emphasized the importance of advancing the construction of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway.

The parties exchanged views on cooperation within the UN, the Belt and Road Initiative, and Central Asia — China format. The Foreign Ministers expressed readiness for active cooperation during Kyrgyzstan’s chairmanship of the SCO in 2025–2026.

Following the negotiations, a joint statement was signed on the outcomes of the first meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between the Foreign Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the People’s Republic of China, as well as a Cooperation Program between the two Foreign Ministries for 2026–2027.
