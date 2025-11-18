Adylbek Kasymaliev attends meeting of SCO Heads of Government Council

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev attended the 24th meeting of the SCO Heads of Government Council, which was held in a narrow format. The Cabinet of Minister’s press service reported.

Before the meeting, the heads of delegations met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, after which the traditional group photo session took place.

At the narrow format meeting, the heads of government and delegations discussed key issues of multidisciplinary cooperation within the SCO. Participants exchanged views on current global economic challenges and outlined possible ways to strengthen multilateral integration.

Particular attention was paid to deepening intra-organizational cooperation, including the development of common economic instruments and the creation of conditions for closer ties between states in various sectors.