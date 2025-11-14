Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status

A special seminar on transitioning the entire territory of Chon-Alai district to fully organic status was held recently. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Chon-Alai was officially designated an organic zone back in 2020. Authorities and experts are now intensifying efforts to expand organic production, eliminate chemical inputs, and implement a certification system.

During the event, farmers and agricultural specialists received detailed information on organic farming requirements, the use of bioproducts, natural pest control methods, and procedures for obtaining organic certificates.

The ministry noted that the goal of the seminar is to turn Chon-Alai into a model region for environmentally friendly agricultural production and to strengthen the skills of local farmers.