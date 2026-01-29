Organic products from Kyrgyzstan planned to be promoted on Chinese market

A presentation of the acceleration program of the National Association of Cooperatives and Other Forms of Economic Communities of Kazakhstan (NACOFEC) was held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The organization, which is successfully developing export corridors in the country, showcased its capabilities for the first time in Bishkek, offering Kyrgyz entrepreneurs direct access to China’s largest retail network, China Co-op. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported.

The event was attended by representatives of the Chamber, the Kyrgyz Export Center for Export Development and Promotion under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, and entrepreneurs of the country.

The main outcome of the meeting was the announcement of the launch in the Kyrgyz Republic of mechanisms that have already proven successful as part of NACOFEC’s strategic partnership with the All-China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives (ACFSMC). Now, Kyrgyz organic producers will be able to secure space on specialized shelves in a network that unites 341,000 retail outlets across China.

Avazbek Kerimbaev, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, noted: «The world is eager to enter the Chinese market, and the Kyrgyz Republic has every chance of finding its niche there. Our colleagues from Kazakhstan, with extensive experience in exporting to China, are ready to share their knowledge and assist in establishing laboratories in our country. We are on the threshold of major changes: establishing exports to China will be a powerful driver of economic growth for the Kyrgyz Republic.»

NACOFEC President Kazybek Shaikh noted the importance of regional integration.

«We have brought proven export technology to Kyrgyzstan. Our experience in Kazakhstan has shown that uniting small and medium-sized producers into powerful export chains is the only path to success in such a giant market as China. Kyrgyz products are unique in their ecological properties, and our goal is to provide them with a ’green corridor’, from certification to the shelf at China Co-op. This is the first, but decisive step toward creating a unified organic brand for Central Asia,» he said.

A practical algorithm now available in Kyrgyzstan was presented:

● Direct access to China Co-op: participation in the Central Asian Organic Shelf project.

● Acceleration and training: assistance in adapting packaging, certification, and bringing products into compliance with China’s strict standards.

● Financial stability: conclusion of offtake contracts ensuring guaranteed product sales.

● Technological transfer: the possibility of introducing small-scale industrialization technologies (jointly with Indian partners) for deep processing of raw materials directly in the Kyrgyz Republic.

● A new stage of cooperation.

The arrival of NACOFEC in Bishkek opens a new chapter in trade relations between the countries of the region and China. Meeting participants noted that the use of proven Kazakh practices will allow Kyrgyz businesses to avoid many mistakes when entering the Chinese market and significantly shorten the path from production to sales.

The event concluded with a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Cooperation between NACOFEC and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic. The memorandum aims to promote Kyrgyz producers and products to international markets and develop cooperative, production, distribution, and financial infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan.