Kyrgyzstan puts 4th Toktogul HPP hydroelectric unit into operation

The fourth hydroelectric unit of the Toktogul Hydropower Plant (HPP) has been put into operation in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Energy reported.

According to the ministry, the reconstruction has been fully completed. Energy Minister Talaibek Ibraev launched the modernized fourth unit of the Toktogul HPP, as well as the second hydroelectric unit at the Uch-Kurgan HPP.

As a result, the capacity of the Toktogul HPP has increased to 1,440 megawatts.

The ministry noted that the completion of the modernization of all four units makes the Toktogul HPP more reliable and strengthens the resilience of the national power system amid growing demand.

At the Uch-Kurgan HPP, reconstruction of the second of its four units has been completed, increasing its capacity from 45 to 54 megawatts.