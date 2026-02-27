Sadyr Japarov: Toktogul HPP will operate for 50–60 years after reconstruction

At a republican meeting, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov discussed the current situation in the energy sector.

He noted that construction of Kambar-Ata-1 Hydropower Plant (HPP) with a capacity of 1,860 megawatts is underway.

«Once this hydropower plant is commissioned, becoming the largest energy project in Kyrgyzstan’s history, the country will not only fully meet its domestic electricity needs but also become an electricity-exporting state, contributing to regional energy stability,» Sadyr Japarov believes.

He emphasized that the government is not only focusing on ambitious new projects but also rehabilitating existing systems.

«All hydropower plants, including the Toktogul HPP, were built in the 1950s—1970s and had not undergone full-scale modernization for decades. Despite this, they supplied electricity to the country almost without interruption for more than half a century. When I took office, their technical condition was indeed critical.

Over the past four years, large-scale renovation work has been carried out: at Toktogul HPP, four turbine units were completely refurbished, increasing its capacity by 240 megawatts. In addition, 28 new small hydropower plants have been built and commissioned. Without such timely and systematic measures, the country would inevitably face electricity shortages and serious economic constraints. Now the Toktogul HPP is expected to operate for another 50–60 years,» Sadyr Japarov added.