Islamic Solidarity Games: Boxer Nuradin Rustambek uulu wins silver

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games are underway in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Games’ website says.

In the 70-kilogram boxing tournament, Kyrgyzstani Nuradin Rustambek uulu lost to Zeyad Eashash from Jordan in the final.

He had previously defeated representatives of Turkey and Egypt.

In the first days of the competitions, Kyrgyz judokas Zhanar Zholdosheva (57-kilogram) and Adina Kochkonbaeva (63-kilogram) won silver medals.

The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games are being held in Riyadh from November 7 to November 21. Competitions in 19 sports, including three Paralympic disciplines, will be held. Ninety athletes from Kyrgyzstan will participate.
