National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells over 22,000 gold bars since beginning of 2025

From January 1 to October 21, 2025, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic sold 22,124 gold bars, weighing a total of 154.8 kilograms. This is more than in 2024.

The country’s central bank reported that demand for the bars remains consistently high. They are purchased by both individuals and legal entities. Buyers include both residents and non-residents of the country.

What are gold bars from National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic Gold bars are refined gold products with a fineness of 999.9, an individual serial number, a certificate, and protective packaging. The National Bank sells bars in seven weight categories: 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, and 100 grams.

Demand dynamics Sales of gold bars have increased significantly in recent years. In 2022, 125.3 kilograms were sold, in 2024 — 63.8 kilograms, while in the first 10 months of 2025, sales reached 154.8 kilograms. The National Bank notes that public interest in gold remains high, as it is perceived as a savings tool.

Buyback

During the same period, the National Bank bought back 11,342 bars weighing 74.3 kilograms.

The buyback price is set daily and depends on:

the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) evening gold price fixing;

the official som/US dollar exchange rate;

the costs of manufacturing, packaging, transportation, insurance, taxes, and customs clearance.

Current prices for gold bars from the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic

According to the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic data as of November 4, 2025, bars are sold and bought at the following prices.

Selling price:

1 gram — 12,749 soms;

2 grams — 24,190 soms;

5 grams — 58,634 soms;

10 grams — 115,330 soms;

100 grams — 1,169,518 soms.

Buyback price:

1 gram — 12,685 soms;

2 grams — 24,094 soms;

5 grams — 58,459 soms;

10 grams — 115,100 soms;

100 grams — 1,135,454 soms.

From the beginning of the year to November 2025, the price of a 1-gram bar increased from approximately 8,825 soms to 12,749 soms—an increase of more than 44 percent. This increase reflects the general trend of rising gold prices and growing demand for investment gold bars.

Global gold prices

In 2025, the price of gold on the global market reached historic highs. According to the LBMA, by early autumn, prices exceeded $4,200 per troy ounce. This price increase was one of the factors driving increased demand for investment gold.