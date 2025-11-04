13:28
USD 87.45
EUR 100.68
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan remains leader in EAEU in construction work growth

Kyrgyzstan maintains its leadership in the EAEU in terms of construction work growth. Statistics from the Eurasian Economic Commission say.

It is noted that the volume of construction work in the Union increased by 5.2 percent from January to August 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Growth was observed in all Union countries. Kyrgyzstan recorded the highest rate at 45.3 percent, followed by Armenia with 27.7 percent, Kazakhstan with 18.1 percent, Belarus with 9.6 percent, and Russia with 3.5 percent.

It was previously reported that Kyrgyzstan also recorded the highest rate in January-May of this year (1.9 times).
link: https://24.kg/english/349588/
views: 84
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan agree to cooperate in construction sector
New building for Young Technicians' Station under construction in Bishkek
Mutual trade within EAEU grows by 9.1 percent in 2024
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation
Authorities discuss investment opportunities in Asman City with Chinese company
Serious violations detected during construction of Madina Residence complex
Construction of hospital with 380 beds for 1.35 billion begins in Uzgen
Construction of underground pedestrian crossing begins on Aitmatov Avenue
Construction of Kyrgyzstan's first basalt plant begins
Ethno-town planned near Kel-Suu Lake
Popular
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan
New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3 Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3
Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times
4 November, Tuesday
12:59
Kyrgyzstan remains leader in EAEU in construction work growth Kyrgyzstan remains leader in EAEU in construction work...
12:44
New passports of Kyrgyzstan are impossible to forge — Syrgak Chokoev
10:32
New driver’s licenses to be issued in Kyrgyzstan starting November
10:22
Almazbek Ismankulov arrested again on corruption charges
09:55
Emotional Kyrgyz speech synthesis model presented
3 November, Monday
16:50
Temporary entry ban introduced at Kara-Keche coal mine for private carriers
16:42
Over 6,500 people contract ARVI in Kyrgyzstan in one week
16:21
600 villages in Kyrgyzstan covered by Taza Suu program
16:09
Heating season begins in Osh city