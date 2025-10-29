09:42
USD 87.45
EUR 101.91
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan intends to double agricultural exports by 2030

Kyrgyzstan intends to double its agricultural exports by 2030. Rustam Baltabaev, Executive Director of the Agro-Industrial Development Association of the Kyrgyz Republic, said speaking at a panel session of the KyrgyzTransLogistic 2025 International Exhibition.

He recalled that, according to the presidential decree «On additional measures for the development of the agro-industrial complex» signed last year, more than 35 measures have been approved for export promotion, agricultural processing, and investment attraction.

«The President has set the goal: by 2030, we must double exports and by 2040, increase the processing level to 50 percent,» he said, noting that effective logistics are essential for the development of the agro-industrial sector.

According to him, when we talk about exports, it is important to understand that they are directly linked to transport and logistics. Without addressing these issues, sustainable growth is impossible.
link: https://24.kg/english/348917/
views: 50
Print
Related
Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan urges farmers to plant winter wheat
Up to 15,000 tons of chicken meat to be produced annually in Kemin
Inspectors of Agriculture Ministry services to be provided with body cameras
AgroTechExpo 2025 and agricultural fair opened in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan tightens livestock export regulations
Digital transformation of agricultural sector underway in Kyrgyzstan
Use of harvesters cuts cotton picking costs fourfold in Aravan district
Number of record-breaking indicators registered in Kyrgyzstan’s agriculture
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year
Bishkek to host agro-industrial exhibition and Golden Autumn fair
Popular
Centenary of Kyrgyz National University celebrated in Bishkek Centenary of Kyrgyz National University celebrated in Bishkek
First to master crypto technology will become global leader — Changpeng Zhao First to master crypto technology will become global leader — Changpeng Zhao
Woman falls from balcony in Bishkek Woman falls from balcony in Bishkek
Treaty on Good-Neighborliness with Central Asian countries and China ratified Treaty on Good-Neighborliness with Central Asian countries and China ratified
29 October, Wednesday
09:26
Kyrgyzstan intends to double agricultural exports by 2030 Kyrgyzstan intends to double agricultural exports by 20...
09:16
EBRD to provide up to €400 million for development of municipal infrastructure
28 October, Tuesday
17:35
Public transport fares planned to be increased in Karakol
17:25
Kyrgyzstan introduces Central Asia’s first early warning system for new drugs
16:18
Kyrgyzstan announces competition to design uniform for World Nomad Games
16:03
SCNS returns 226 hectares of land in Chui region to state
15:57
Illegal psychotropic drug distribution channel uncovered in Bishkek