Kyrgyzstan intends to double agricultural exports by 2030

Kyrgyzstan intends to double its agricultural exports by 2030. Rustam Baltabaev, Executive Director of the Agro-Industrial Development Association of the Kyrgyz Republic, said speaking at a panel session of the KyrgyzTransLogistic 2025 International Exhibition.

He recalled that, according to the presidential decree «On additional measures for the development of the agro-industrial complex» signed last year, more than 35 measures have been approved for export promotion, agricultural processing, and investment attraction.

«The President has set the goal: by 2030, we must double exports and by 2040, increase the processing level to 50 percent,» he said, noting that effective logistics are essential for the development of the agro-industrial sector.

According to him, when we talk about exports, it is important to understand that they are directly linked to transport and logistics. Without addressing these issues, sustainable growth is impossible.