On October 30, the National Investment Agency will hold an open dialogue pursuant to Presidential Decree No. 369 of December 18, 2024, on the doctrine (unguzhol) National Spirit — Global Heights and in accordance with the Law «On Investments.» This document aims to ensure sustainable economic development and create a favorable investment climate.

The meeting participants will discuss measures to create a favorable investment and business environment, improve legal protection for investors, and strengthen trust between the government and business.

Heads of government agencies, the Secretariat of the Business Development and Investment Council, and business associations are expected to attend the meeting.

A key outcome will be the signing of a trilateral memorandum of cooperation between the National Investment Agency, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and representatives of business associations, aimed at developing partnerships between government agencies and businesses.

The dialogue aims to promote stable and predictable business conditions and strengthen the country’s investment attractiveness.