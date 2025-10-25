80th anniversary of UN: 80 komuz players perform on stage in Kyrgyzstan

On United Nations Day, the UN system in the Kyrgyz Republic celebrated its 80th anniversary with a festive event at the Abdylas Maldybaev Kyrgyz National Opera and Ballet Theatre under the theme «Working Together: 80 Years of Partnership for Peace, Development and Human Rights, and the Way Forward.»

The event brought together numerous national and international partners of the UN system — representatives of government bodies, parliament, civil society, youth, media, international organizations, and UN staff — to reaffirm the shared commitment of the Kyrgyz Republic and the United Nations to the principles of peace, sustainable development, and human rights.

In her welcoming remarks, Antje Grawe, UN Resident Coordinator in the Kyrgyz Republic, emphasized the continued importance of dialogue and partnership in addressing global and local challenges.

«Like today’s komuz orchestra of 80 performers, the United Nations brings together many different voices, each with its own tone and rhythm, yet capable of creating harmony when they play together for a common goal. That is the essence of the United Nations — and of multilateralism — unity in diversity and strength through cooperation,» she said.

The event also featured a speech by Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, followed by a panel discussion on «The UN at 80: Partnership and Goals in a Changing World» with representatives of civil society and the expert community.

The UN Village exhibition showcased the work of 27 UN agencies operating in Kyrgyzstan across four thematic areas — peace, development, human rights, and gender equality — highlighting the joint efforts of the UN and its partners to advance the Sustainable Development Goals throughout the country.

United Nations Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter on October 24, 1945. For 80 years, the Charter has served as the foundation for collective efforts to strengthen peace, promote sustainable development, and protect human rights for all. Kyrgyzstan became a member of the United Nations on March 2, 1992, and the UN’s permanent presence in the country was established in 1993.