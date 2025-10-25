11:08
Parliamentary elections: CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 29 international observers

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) adopted a resolution at its meeting to accredit 29 international observers for the early parliamentary elections. The CEC press service reported.

Among those accredited are:

  • 8 representatives of the CIS Observer Mission;
  • 17 representatives of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly;
  • 2 representatives of the Belarusian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan;
  • 2 representatives of the Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan.

Accredited international observers will be issued standard identification cards.

To monitor the early parliamentary elections, the CEC sent invitations to election commissions in 47 countries, as well as to the CSTO, SCO, CIS, OIC, A-WEB, and the OSCE/ODIHR.
