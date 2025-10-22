13:16
Cement tank explosion in Novopokrovka kills two workers

An explosion occurred at a gas concrete block manufacturing plant in the village of Novopokrovka, resulting in the deaths of two workers. Social media reports say.

The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, on October 21, 2025, during monitoring of social media, police discovered a video posted on Instagram reporting an explosion at a plant in Issyk-Ata district.

Upon verification, it was established that the local police department had received a report of an explosion at a small gas concrete block production plant in Novopokrovka. As a result of the cement tank explosion, two workers — H.S. (34) and B.A. (61) — died at the scene from injuries.

The incident has been officially registered, and a pre-investigation check has been launched. An investigative team was dispatched to the site.

At present, all necessary investigative measures are being carried out — witnesses have been questioned, and expert examinations have been scheduled to determine the cause of the explosion.

The investigation is ongoing, and a legal decision will be made based on its results.
