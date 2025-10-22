11:42
Six people killed in fire in Osh city

A fire in Osh city killed six people. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to preliminary reports, the fire broke out around 3.30 a.m. in the basement of a residential building on Orozbekov Street in Zhibek-Zholu territorial administration. When flames spread to the roof, neighbors noticed the fire and called emergency services.

By the time firefighters arrived, bodies were found inside the building. According to law enforcement agencies, the bodies include a 34-year-old woman and her child.

Police, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and other agencies are working at the scene, led by Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.  
