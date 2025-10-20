34 people died in fires in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025

At least 34 people have died in fires since the beginning of 2025 in Kyrgyzstan. Askhat Mukanov, Deputy Head of the Firefighting and Fire Prevention Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, fires resulting in fatalities are primarily recorded in the fall and winter.

«Since the beginning of 2025, at least 2,700 fires have been recorded, which is 38 percent more than in the same period last year. During the fire-hazardous period, 20-30 calls are received per day. Most fires occur in private houses. We regularly conduct preventive measures for the population, especially before the heating season, and also organize fire-fighting tactical exercises so that our employees can practice their actions,» Askhat Mukanov said.

He named the main causes of fires: short circuits, improperly designed stoves, children playing, and careless smoking.

It was also noted that from 3,000 and 5,000 fires occur in the republic annually.