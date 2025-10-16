Kyrgyz officials warn of employment scams in the UK

The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad reported a growing number of fraudulent schemes involving fake job offers in the United Kingdom.

According to the Center, scammers contact Kyrgyzstanis through WhatsApp, Telegram, or Instagram, promising free employment abroad. They send forged registration confirmations and later demand money for medical insurance, opening a UK bank account, or purchasing a return ticket.

Scam tactics include:

Requesting passport details and photos;

Sending fake letters «from the UK Immigration Service»;

Demanding payment for «insurance» or a «bank account»;

Providing fraudulent documents created with artificial intelligence;

Threatening to blacklist victims if they refuse to pay.

The Center urges citizens not to share personal documents or information with unknown individuals, not to send money at requests from messengers, and not to trust people posing as «managers» using UK or US phone numbers (+44, +1).

Officials emphasized that the only official employment program for Kyrgyzstanis in the United Kingdom is for seasonal agricultural work lasting up to six months. Employment under this program is free of charge, and participants only pay for their visa and airfare after signing an official contract.