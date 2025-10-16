11:35
AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats Uzbekistan

The U17 women’s national football team of Kyrgyzstan claimed their first victory in the qualifying round of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup. The Women’s Football Association of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The qualifying tournament, featuring three teams, is currently taking place in Bishkek.

In the second-round match, the Kyrgyz team faced their peers from Uzbekistan and won 2–1. Sumaiya Makhamatsalieva scored in the 35th minute, and Akmaral Sayakbaeva added another goal in the 49th minute.

In the opening match on October 13, Kyrgyzstan played against India and lost 1–2 after conceding a decisive goal in the 90th minute.

The final qualifying match between India and Uzbekistan will take place on October 17.

The team finishing first in the group will advance to the final round of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup.
