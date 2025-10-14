17:08
Bishkek City Hall abandons idea of moving railway outside city

Bishkek City Hall has abandoned the idea of ​​moving the railway outside the city. Aibek Dzhunushaliev, the mayor of Bishkek, announced on Ala-Too 24 television channel.

According to him, the municipality had done a great deal of work, considering various options for implementing the project to move the railway outside Bishkek. However, on the advice of experts, the City Hall abandoned the idea.

The municipality was asked to consider the option of running commuter trains along the railway tracks. This would allow the metropolis to significantly reduce traffic congestion.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev noted that the project to move the railway outside the capital is not economically feasible.

At the end of 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a Memorandum of Cooperation with CRBC aimed at a large-scale upgrading of Bishkek’s railway and road infrastructure. The project envisaged moving the railway outside the city.
