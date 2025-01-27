Land amnesty in Bishkek to be completed by end of 2025

Land amnesty in Bishkek will be completed by the end of 2025. Vice Mayor of Bishkek Azamat Kadyrov announced at the board meeting of the City Hall on the results of 2024.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev asked when it was planned to complete the legalization of citizens’ land plots within the framework of the amnesty announced by the president. Azamat Kadyrov replied that it would be completed by the end of this year.

At the end of May 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on the procedure for conducting land amnesty. The document determines the basic rules and procedures for organizing the work of state bodies and local government bodies on the transfer (transformation) into the category of land of settlements, the procedure for creating a commission, its functions, the procedure for forming lists of users, public notification, and the adoption by executive bodies of local government of decisions on securing property rights to land amnesty objects in accordance with the Land Code and the Law «On the Regulation of Land and Legal Relations».