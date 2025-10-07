Corruption scheme uncovered at State Property Management Agency

The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) has uncovered a corruption scheme during ongoing investigations into corruption in holding online auctions and receiving rental revenues at the State Property Management Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Specifically, the Finance and Control Department of the State Property Management Agency, using fictitious protocols for online auctions for the lease of state property, transferred large sums of money as refunds of security deposits to individuals who did not participate in the online auctions. Subsequently, responsible employees embezzled the funds for financial gain.

As part of the criminal investigation, on October 3, chief specialist of the State Property Management Agency’s Finance and Reporting Department (accountant), 29, was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS.

Investigative and operational measures are currently being carried out to identify other persons involved in this case.