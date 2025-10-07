14:09
USD 87.45
EUR 102.03
RUB 1.06
English

Gold surpasses $4,000 per ounce for the first time

The price of gold futures for December 2025 delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Comex) reached $4,000.1 per troy ounce on October 7, setting a new all-time high.

According to Reuters, prices slightly corrected this morning, with gold trading at around $3,985 per ounce.

Analysts attribute the surge to increased demand for safe-haven assets amid the first U.S. government shutdown in six years, expectations of monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve, and political instability in France and Japan.

Another major driver was large-scale gold purchases by central banks, particularly in emerging economies seeking to reduce dependence on the U.S. dollar.

Goldman Sachs forecasts that, if geopolitical uncertainty and the Fed’s soft policy persist, the price of gold could reach $4,900 per ounce by the end of 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/346275/
views: 46
Print
Related
Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce
Kyrgyzstan's gold reserves increase by 4.68 tons - World Gold Council
Gold prices hit historic record, surpassing $3,600 per ounce
Kyrgyzstan among six largest buyers of gold
Gold from Kyrgyzstan sold to Malaysia for the first time
Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank sets record for gold reserves
Kyrgyzstan to start selling refined gold to Malaysia
Switzerland and Great Britain - main buyers of Kyrgyz gold
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
Gold prices decline: What’s happening in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year
Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce
Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients
7 October, Tuesday
14:05
Competition for authors in several school subjects to be announced in Kyrgyzstan Competition for authors in several school subjects to b...
13:58
Gold surpasses $4,000 per ounce for the first time
13:41
Kyrgyzstan identifies 21 high-risk mudflow areas
13:32
Over 400,000 drivers and passengers not wearing seat belts detected for week
12:52
Ak-Suu Health Center for teachers returned to state