11:01
USD 87.45
EUR 102.03
RUB 1.06
English

Kyrgyzstan receives €6.5 million EU grant to support education

Kyrgyzstan has received a €6.5 million grant from the European Union to support the education sector, the Ministry of Education’s press service reported.

The funds are intended to improve the quality of school education and ensure its accessibility for all children. The grant will also support the ministry’s activities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, promote digital literacy, media literacy, and provide modern textbooks.

This is the third tranche of the €27 million EU grant allocated as part of Altyn Kazyk national education program.
link: https://24.kg/english/346222/
views: 139
Print
Related
Bishkek Finance and Economics College transferred to Finance Ministry
Kyrgyz schools to host Russian Week of Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science
Budget and 12-year education: Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet holds regular meeting
Manas university exempted from working capital income tax
Russia to allocate 30 university quotas for Kyrgyzstanis in creative fields
Bishkek City Hall and universities agree to cooperate in teacher training
Kyrgyzstan allocated 700 quotas for admission to Russian universities
School shortage: SMC provides classroom spaces in residential building
Sadyr Japarov: 12-year education system is not a whim, but a necessity
Access to education for people with disabilities remains challenge in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year
Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce
Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients
7 October, Tuesday
10:51
Jeweler from Kyrgyzstan participates in International Crafts Festival Jeweler from Kyrgyzstan participates in International C...
10:45
Procedure for importing seeds into Kyrgyzstan to be simplified
10:36
Bishkek—Kara-Balta highway reconstruction cost Kyrgyzstan $92 million
10:10
Four new water reservoirs commissioned in Osh city
10:06
Zarina Chimyrova appointed head of Tokmak's Department of Culture