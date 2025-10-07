Kyrgyzstan receives €6.5 million EU grant to support education

Kyrgyzstan has received a €6.5 million grant from the European Union to support the education sector, the Ministry of Education’s press service reported.

The funds are intended to improve the quality of school education and ensure its accessibility for all children. The grant will also support the ministry’s activities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, promote digital literacy, media literacy, and provide modern textbooks.

This is the third tranche of the €27 million EU grant allocated as part of Altyn Kazyk national education program.