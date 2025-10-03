17:29
USD 87.45
EUR 102.79
RUB 1.07
English

New master plan for Karakol city development prepared

Work on a new master plan that will guide the city’s infrastructure, architecture, and tourism development through 2050 has begun in Karakol city. The City Hall’s press service announced.

The draft plan has been approved at a municipal urban planning meeting and will now undergo two months of public discussion.

According to the project, the plan covers the city’s historic center and envisions the expansion of Karakol’s territory. It outlines areas for high-rise buildings, mixed-use zones, and residential neighborhoods, taking into account the terrain and existing development.

Mayor Kanybek Adiev previously highlighted key priorities, including the creation of a two-kilometer embankment along the river, landscaping and lighting improvements on Masaliev Street’s alley, modernization of the irrigation system, and support for tourism and commercial infrastructure.

On August 8, President Sadyr Japarov reviewed the plans and instructed the municipality to prepare detailed cost estimates and ensure the rational and targeted use of resources.
link: https://24.kg/english/345916/
views: 144
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov gets acquainted with development plans for Karakol
Sadyr Japarov hands over keys to apartments in new microdistrict of Karakol
New administrative building of MES for Issyk-Kul region opened in Karakol
President Sadyr Japarov orders creation of new park in Karakol city
President inspects renovated bus station in Karakol city
Modern sewage treatment facilities under construction in Karakol city
President of Kyrgyzstan appoints new Mayor of Karakol city
Construction of new stadium with 3,500 seats completed in Karakol
Laboratory to control quality of roads to be opened in Karakol city
Land fraud in Karakol — former mayor detained
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million
Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery
Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1 Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1
3 October, Friday
17:12
Fraudsters use fake documents with National Bank Chief’s signature Fraudsters use fake documents with National Bank Chief’...
17:04
Natural Resources Ministry steps up enforcement of mountain ecology rules
16:57
Over 40 money mules detained in Bishkek: Fraud schemes cause 15M soms in losses
16:49
Wastewater in Bishkek contaminated: Dangerous bacteria found in samples
16:38
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year