New master plan for Karakol city development prepared

Work on a new master plan that will guide the city’s infrastructure, architecture, and tourism development through 2050 has begun in Karakol city. The City Hall’s press service announced.

The draft plan has been approved at a municipal urban planning meeting and will now undergo two months of public discussion.

According to the project, the plan covers the city’s historic center and envisions the expansion of Karakol’s territory. It outlines areas for high-rise buildings, mixed-use zones, and residential neighborhoods, taking into account the terrain and existing development.

Mayor Kanybek Adiev previously highlighted key priorities, including the creation of a two-kilometer embankment along the river, landscaping and lighting improvements on Masaliev Street’s alley, modernization of the irrigation system, and support for tourism and commercial infrastructure.

On August 8, President Sadyr Japarov reviewed the plans and instructed the municipality to prepare detailed cost estimates and ensure the rational and targeted use of resources.