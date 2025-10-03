15:55
Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce

Gold futures have reached a new historical record, surpassing $3,850 per ounce for the first time. Data from Comex exchange say.

The previous record was set on September 22, when the price of gold futures first exceeded $3,750.

Earlier, experts predicted that by the end of this year, gold could rise above $4,000 per ounce due to escalating geopolitical tensions and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s tight monetary policy.

Analysts also note that prices may climb further in the event of a trade war between the United States and China or an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. Such developments would likely drive inflation in the U.S. higher, forcing the Federal Reserve to maintain restrictive monetary policy and keep interest rates elevated.
