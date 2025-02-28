16:51
Over 200,000 children in Kyrgyzstan receive ui-bulogo komok allowance

At least 58,400 families in the country receive the monthly ui-bulogo komok allowance. As of February 1, 2025, some 207,900 children receive this allowance. The press service of the Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The allowance is provided in accordance with the Law «On State Benefits». It is intended for needy families whose total per capita income is below the minimum guaranteed income. The goal is to provide temporary support to children under 16 from low-income families until their families can overcome a difficult life situation.

According to the ministry, to date, the minimum guaranteed income is 1,000 soms, and the amount of ui-bulogo komok allowance is 1,200 soms per child. For families living in highland and remote areas, the allowance amount is calculated using regional coefficients.

It is important to note that the allowance is paid until the child reaches 16 and for a period of one year, starting from the first day of the month following the month in which the documents were submitted.
