Kanybek Tumanbaev to oversee preparations for SCO summit, WNG

Kanybek Tumanbaev will oversee preparations for the SCO summit and the World Nomad Games (WNG), which will be held in Bishkek in 2026. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan.

The document outlines the creation of an organizing committee to prepare for the two major international events in 2026.

Overall management and coordination of preparations for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games have been entrusted to Kanybek Tumanbaev, Chief of the Presidential Affairs Department.

Sadyr Japarov also approved the composition of the organizing committee, and the heads of government agencies, institutions, organizations, and local government bodies are obligated to provide comprehensive assistance.

The organizing committee is also empowered to engage government agencies, institutions, and organizations in carrying out its tasks.

The composition includes members of the Cabinet of Ministers, other officials, the mayor of Bishkek, the Presidential Envoy to Chui region, and the head of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC.