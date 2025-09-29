13:07
USD 87.45
EUR 102.15
RUB 1.04
English

Foreign Minister discusses sanctions, migration issues with US authorities

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

The parties discussed key issues and prospects for developing bilateral relations, including advancing political, trade, and economic cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to joint efforts to advance Kyrgyz-American cooperation, including through regular bilateral consultations, visits, and contacts.

Particular attention was paid to developing the trade and economic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and the U.S., including identifying new opportunities for business development.

Jeenbek Kulubaev emphasized that the Kyrgyz side is interested in attracting American investors and new technologies and is ready to create the necessary favorable conditions for this. In turn, the U.S. side reaffirmed their commitment to developing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The parties also discussed current sanctions, visa, and migration issues. In particular, the Foreign Minister noted the need for a balanced approach to sanctions issues, as well as easing visa requirements for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. Both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining regular contact on these issues.

Separately, the parties discussed prospects for regional cooperation, noted the importance of interaction within the C5+1 framework, and discussed planned events in this format.
link: https://24.kg/english/345256/
views: 119
Print
Related
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan issues guidance on U.S. student visas
Sadyr Japarov criticizes West over sanctions against Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan and U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor hold talks
Trump administration approves first arms shipment to Ukraine under PURL program
Niagara Falls to shine in Kyrgyzstan flag colors for Independence Day
Russian Foreign Ministry condemns UK sanctions against Kyrgyzstan
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan not subject to U.S. B1/B2 visa bond program
U.S. Department of State reviewing all 55 million visa holders
Sadyr Japarov comments on sanctions imposed by the UK on banks
UK imposes sanctions on Kyrgyzstan’s Capital Bank and crypto exchanges
Popular
Ayana Rasul kyzy crowned Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 Ayana Rasul kyzy crowned Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025
Early elections to Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament may be held on November 30 Early elections to Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament may be held on November 30
Dental care to be more accessible to children with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan Dental care to be more accessible to children with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan
925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program 925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program
29 September, Monday
13:03
Foreign Ministry invites Annalena Baerbock to high-level Bishkek+25 summit Foreign Ministry invites Annalena Baerbock to high-leve...
12:54
Company's operations suspended in Bishkek for violating safety regulations
12:45
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Germany agree to deepen political dialogue
12:31
Foreign Minister discusses sanctions, migration issues with US authorities
12:22
Tunnel construction begins on Barskoon — Bedel road in Issyk-Kul region