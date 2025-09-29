Foreign Minister discusses sanctions, migration issues with US authorities

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

The parties discussed key issues and prospects for developing bilateral relations, including advancing political, trade, and economic cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to joint efforts to advance Kyrgyz-American cooperation, including through regular bilateral consultations, visits, and contacts.

Particular attention was paid to developing the trade and economic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and the U.S., including identifying new opportunities for business development.

Jeenbek Kulubaev emphasized that the Kyrgyz side is interested in attracting American investors and new technologies and is ready to create the necessary favorable conditions for this. In turn, the U.S. side reaffirmed their commitment to developing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The parties also discussed current sanctions, visa, and migration issues. In particular, the Foreign Minister noted the need for a balanced approach to sanctions issues, as well as easing visa requirements for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. Both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining regular contact on these issues.

Separately, the parties discussed prospects for regional cooperation, noted the importance of interaction within the C5+1 framework, and discussed planned events in this format.