Kyrgyzstan's budget tax revenues increased by 26.5 percent

State budget tax revenues increased by 26.5 percent in Kyrgyzstan over the first eight months of this year. Reports from the Ministry of Finance say.

It is noted that 275.6 billion soms were collected in taxes from January to August. This is 57.8 billion soms more than in the same period last year.

Taxes accounted for two-thirds of all state budget revenues during this period.

The tax revenue collection target for 2025 is 394.7 billion soms.

The preliminary expected tax volume in the draft state budget for next year is 460.5 billion soms.
