President Sadyr Japarov meets with heads of United World Wrestling

On his birthday, December 6, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov met with Nenad Lalovic, President of United World Wrestling, and Mohammed Al-Awamleh, President of United World Wrestling — Asia Council. The presidential press service reported.

Sadyr Japarov noted their contribution to the development of wrestling and expressed confidence that under their leadership, the sport will continue to develop dynamically worldwide.

Akzhol Makhmudov, Zholaman Sharshenbekov, Ernazar Akmataliev, Aisuluu Tynybekova, Meerim Zhumanazarova, and Aiperi Medet kyzy—these names are well known today not only in Kyrgyzstan but also in the global wrestling community, among fans of the sport in many countries.

Sadyr Japarov

He noted that five of Kyrgyzstan’s six medals at the Paris Olympics were in wrestling. This is a solid foundation for future competitions, including the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized the development of sports as a priority area of ​​state policy.

Modern sports facilities are being built in the country, academies are being opened, and comfortable conditions are being created for both mass sports and professional training.

The head of state expressed confidence that, with the support of the UWW, Kyrgyzstan will also host world wrestling championships.

In turn, Nenad Lalovic noted the government’s efforts to popularize sports, particularly wrestling. More and more Kyrgyz athletes are demonstrating impressive results, drawing attention to their achievements.

He emphasized the ongoing work to develop sports infrastructure and Kyrgyzstan’s preparations for the World Nomad Games, which will feature various wrestling styles.

Mohammed Al-Awamleh thanked for the warm welcome of the United World Wrestling delegation and emphasized that the active development of sports in the country is yielding significant results, strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s position on the international sports scene.

At the end of the meeting, President Sadyr Japarov presented awards to the heads of United World Wrestling: Nenad Lalovic was awarded Dostuk Order, and Mohammed Al-Awamleh received the Kyrgyz Republic’s Certificate of Honor for his significant contribution to the development of wrestling in Kyrgyzstan and the enhancement of its status on the global stage. Nenad Lalovic, in turn, presented Sadyr Japarov with the UWW Order.
