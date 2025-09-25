Rice harvesting begins in Batken region

Rice harvesting has begun in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the region reported.

According to the press service, this year’s yield has reached up to 37 centners per hectare.

For example, in Kadamdzhai district, 3,220 hectares of rice fields are planted, and approximately 12,200 tons of rice are harvested annually. The rice is sold both domestically and exported to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and the United States.

To increase rice yields, farmers are being offered seeds of new varieties that require less water. Modern farming methods are also being introduced in the region.

This year, the Batken rice harvest is expected to reach 15,000 tons.