11:44
USD 87.45
EUR 102.95
RUB 1.05
English

Rice harvesting begins in Batken region

Rice harvesting has begun in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the region reported.

According to the press service, this year’s yield has reached up to 37 centners per hectare.

For example, in Kadamdzhai district, 3,220 hectares of rice fields are planted, and approximately 12,200 tons of rice are harvested annually. The rice is sold both domestically and exported to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and the United States.

To increase rice yields, farmers are being offered seeds of new varieties that require less water. Modern farming methods are also being introduced in the region.

This year, the Batken rice harvest is expected to reach 15,000 tons.
link: https://24.kg/english/344844/
views: 158
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan increases rice exports to USA
Center for rice processing, packaging, logistics to be built in Uzgen district
18 tons of spoiled rice from USA destroyed in Osh
Highest rice price in EAEU registered in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan
Smuggled rice worth almost 200,000 soms discovered in Batken
Rice price increases the most among food products in Kyrgyzstan in 2023
Price of rice grows by 8 soms in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of June
Price of rice grows by almost 5 soms for month in Kyrgyzstan
Smuggling of rice into Kyrgyzstan suppressed
Popular
Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan
Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta
Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025 Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025
Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected
25 September, Thursday
11:35
Hackers posed as Kyrgyz officials to target organizations in Russia Hackers posed as Kyrgyz officials to target organizatio...
11:29
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
11:25
Skills Caravan in Kyrgyzstan to introduce new professions to rural residents
11:15
Coaching staff of Kyrgyz Greco-Roman wrestling team resigns
11:10
Illegal drug production channel uncovered in Issyk-Kul region