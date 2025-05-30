11:17
Center for rice processing, packaging, logistics to be built in Uzgen district

A center for processing, packaging, and logistics of rice will be built in Uzgen district of Osh region. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, Zhany-Door LTD, which operates in the rice production sector, has established a municipal logistics center for processing, packaging, and exporting rice in Progress village, Tort-Kol rural district, and is preparing to construct the center.

For export of rice from Uzgen, 6.8 million soms have been allocated within CASA-1000 project to purchase modern equipment.

In addition, as part of Agrobusiness Competitiveness Center’s activities, 100 million soms were allocated at 1.5 percent per annum for the development of rice growing in Uzgen district. These funds are being used to purchase equipment such as tractors, combine harvesters, excavators, trucks, vehicles, spraying drones, and other machinery.
