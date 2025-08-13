Kyrgyzstan increases rice exports to USA

Batken rice of Ak-Turpak brand has reached America. The Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, in 2024, the Ak-Turpak Group enterprise exported 5 tons of high-quality rice to the United States. In 2025, an increase in export volumes to 10 tons is expected.

In addition, the products will be supplied to European countries and neighboring Uzbekistan. This trend confirms that local manufacturers can produce products that meet international standards.

The entry of Ak-Turpak rice into the markets of the United States, Europe and Uzbekistan is an important step in expanding the export potential of Kyrgyzstan. This initiative gives new impetus to the development of the country’s agriculture and benefits both farmers and the state. If such enterprises continue to develop, Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural production will have a real chance to reach the global level.

Ak-Turpak rural area in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region is considered one of the leading regions of the republic in rice production and processing.

Ak-Turpak Group LLC is located in Min-Chynar village, which successfully processes and packages rice. This enterprise is taking a serious step towards bringing Kyrgyz agricultural products to the world market.

The enterprise is equipped with modern technologies, the process of cleaning, drying, sorting and packaging rice has been fully mastered. This has improved the quality of products and allowed entering export markets. As a result, rice cultivation volumes have increased: if earlier production was focused on the domestic market only, now, thanks to external demand, it is expanding and has a positive impact on the local economy.