Sadyr Japarov invites UN Secretary-General to participate in SCO+ summit

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York.

António Guterres noted Kyrgyzstan’s rapid development, emphasizing the country’s role in ensuring peace and stability in Central Asia.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated the Secretary-General and the UN staff on the 80th anniversary of its founding. He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan, as a full member of the UN, remains committed to the goals and principles enshrined in the Charter and is committed to actively engaging with the global community in addressing pressing global challenges such as climate change, poverty, conflict, and inequality.

The head of state invited António Guterres to participate in the SCO+ summit, which will be held in Bishkek in the fall of 2026.

The parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening their partnership and joint efforts to ensure peace, stability, sustainable development, and the protection of human rights.

Sadyr Japarov also signed the UN Distinguished Guests’ Book.