10:10
USD 87.45
EUR 102.95
RUB 1.05
English

Sadyr Japarov invites UN Secretary-General to participate in SCO+ summit

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York.

António Guterres noted Kyrgyzstan’s rapid development, emphasizing the country’s role in ensuring peace and stability in Central Asia.

Sadyr Japarov congratulated the Secretary-General and the UN staff on the 80th anniversary of its founding. He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan, as a full member of the UN, remains committed to the goals and principles enshrined in the Charter and is committed to actively engaging with the global community in addressing pressing global challenges such as climate change, poverty, conflict, and inequality.

The head of state invited António Guterres to participate in the SCO+ summit, which will be held in Bishkek in the fall of 2026.

The parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening their partnership and joint efforts to ensure peace, stability, sustainable development, and the protection of human rights.

Sadyr Japarov also signed the UN Distinguished Guests’ Book.
link: https://24.kg/english/344829/
views: 105
Print
Related
Foreign Minister Kulubaev meets with UN Secretary-General António Guterres
Israel declares UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata
Foreign Minister tells about key issues discussed with UN Secretary-General
Sadyr Japarov makes gift to UN Secretary-General
UN ready to support Kyrgyzstan in all ongoing reforms
UN Secretary-General concerned about risks of escalation in the Gaza Strip
Mudflows in Nookat: UN Secretary-General offers his condolences
UN Secretary-General notes dynamic development of Kyrgyzstan
UN Secretary-General: Kyrgyzstan resolves border issues peacefully
Sadyr Japarov meets with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Popular
Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan Construction of 40-story buildings now possible in Kyrgyzstan
Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta Director of contracting organization suspected of corruption in Kara-Balta
Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025 Trio Nomad welcomed in Bishkek after winning second place at Intervision 2025
Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected
25 September, Thursday
10:06
President of Kyrgyzstan calls for global standards on responsible use of AI President of Kyrgyzstan calls for global standards on r...
09:43
Kyrgyzstan supports continued dialogue on mountains and climate issues — Japarov
09:33
Sadyr Japarov invites UN Secretary-General to participate in SCO+ summit
09:26
Kyrgyz artisans win prizes at crafts festival in Uzbekistan
24 September, Wednesday
20:39
Hajj 2026: Kyrgyzstan’s quota filled within one hour
20:30
Kyrgyzstan to provide payments for birth of 4th and subsequent children
20:23
Jordan’s Foreign Ministry appeals to Kyrgyzstan over missing citizen
20:13
Members of transnational criminal group detained in Bishkek
17:14
Kamchybek Tashiev donates apartment to single mother with seven children