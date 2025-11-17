New UN Secretary-General to be elected in 2026

The UN Security Council has held its annual debates, which this year included discussions on the process of selecting a new UN Secretary-General in 2026.

It was noted that governments around the world will soon begin submitting letters nominating candidates for the post. The organization reminded that the highest position traditionally rotates among geographic regions.

To date, only men have held the top post in the United Nations.

The Secretary-General is appointed by the General Assembly — the UN’s most representative body — upon the recommendation of the 15-member Security Council. In the coming months, the Council will discuss how voting and interactions with candidates will be conducted.

António Guterres, a Portuguese politician, has served as UN Secretary-General since January 1, 2017.