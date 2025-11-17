16:10
USD 87.45
EUR 101.70
RUB 1.08
English

New UN Secretary-General to be elected in 2026

The UN Security Council has held its annual debates, which this year included discussions on the process of selecting a new UN Secretary-General in 2026.

It was noted that governments around the world will soon begin submitting letters nominating candidates for the post. The organization reminded that the highest position traditionally rotates among geographic regions.

To date, only men have held the top post in the United Nations.

The Secretary-General is appointed by the General Assembly — the UN’s most representative body — upon the recommendation of the 15-member Security Council. In the coming months, the Council will discuss how voting and interactions with candidates will be conducted.

António Guterres, a Portuguese politician, has served as UN Secretary-General since January 1, 2017.
link: https://24.kg/english/351215/
views: 59
Print
Related
Kambarkan ensemble performs for the first time at UN Headquarters
Kyrgyzstan accedes to UN Convention on International Mediation
80th anniversary of UN: 80 komuz players perform on stage in Kyrgyzstan
All schools in Kyrgyzstan celebrate 80th anniversary of United Nations
Bishkek to celebrate 80th anniversary of United Nations
UN Human Rights Chief calls on Kyrgyzstan not to reinstate death penalty
Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador leads international team to victory at UN Cup
Death penalty has no place in 2025 – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights
Torture prevention seriously undermined by new law in Kyrgyzstan — UN
Sadyr Japarov invites UN Secretary-General to participate in SCO+ summit
Popular
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule
Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods
17 November, Monday
16:02
KFU President Kamchybek Tashiev meets with heads of Premier League clubs KFU President Kamchybek Tashiev meets with heads of P...
15:54
New UN Secretary-General to be elected in 2026
15:46
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
15:34
Osh has highest inflation rate among Kyrgyzstan's regions—9 percent
15:27
Over 10,000 police officers to be on enhanced duty during elections