Russian citizen accused of contract killing arrested with Kyrgyz passport

A 52-year-old citizen of Russia suspected of a number of serious crimes was extradited to Russia from Spain. He was hiding under an assumed name with a passport of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. TASS reported with reference to official representative of the Ministry of Interior Irina Volk.

From 1994 to 1998, the extradited Russian was a member of an organized stable armed group and, together with his accomplices, has committed a number of grave crimes on the territory of Ussuriysk, Primorsky Krai. The criminals illegally acquired firearms, ammunition, explosives, which they then used to commit crimes.

So, in 1994, they organized an armed attack on a resident of Ussuriysk, as a result of which the victim received a gunshot wound. The group is also involved in a contract killing of a local businessman in 1998.

In 2013, employees of regional departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Security Service of Russia arrested the leader and active members of the gang, who appeared before the court. One of the defendants — a resident of Ussuriysk, born in 1967 — hid from the investigating authorities. On the initiative of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for Primorsky Krai, he was put on the interstate wanted list.

«Later, there are appeared information that the criminal under an assumed name with a passport of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan was in Spain. As a result of the interaction of law enforcement agencies of the two countries, the wanted person was arrested in Alicante city in Spain,» the agency reports.