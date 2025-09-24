10:35
New building constructed for Talas District Prosecutor's Office

A new administrative building has been constructed for Talas District Prosecutor’s Office. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

According to the press service, the building was constructed in accordance with modern requirements, providing comfortable working conditions for employees and ample space for public consultations. This step is intended to improve the work of the prosecutor’s office, strengthen the rule of law, and more effectively protect the rights and legitimate interests of citizens.
