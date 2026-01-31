Prosecutor's office should become President's assistant in countering corruption

During a working visit to Naryn region, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev participated in the opening ceremony of new buildings for the regional and district prosecutor’s offices. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev stated that, in accordance with the National Development Program until 2030, strategic projects such as Kambarata Hydroelectric Power Station-1 and China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway are being implemented in the country. He noted that, in the context of large-scale reforms, the prosecution authorities are obliged to ensure impartiality and fairness, becoming a reliable assistant to the head of state.

«Our president says that we will build a new Kyrgyzstan. In that case, we must all change, from teachers to prosecutors,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

Key facts about the new facilities:

85.5 million soms were allocated from the national budget for the construction of the regional prosecutor’s office building;

workplaces were equipped with modern digital solutions to improve office efficiency;

A new building for Naryn district prosecutor’s office was also opened along with the regional department.

The Cabinet Chairman reported that infrastructure projects totaling 9.4 billion soms are being implemented in Naryn region under the president’s supervision. He emphasized that the state will continue to pay special attention to the material and technical infrastructure of law enforcement agencies to strengthen public trust in the government.