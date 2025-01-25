10:05
USD 87.45
EUR 91.77
RUB 0.88
English

Prosecutor’s office detects land plots illegally allocated to individuals

Prosecution authorities of Talas region detected illegal ownership of land plots by individuals. The press service of the supervisory agency reports.

As a result of inspections by district prosecutor’s offices, land plots of 9.4 hectares in Cholponbaev aiyl okmotu of Aitmatovsky district and a land plot of 300 square meters in Aknazarov aiyl okmotu of Bakai-Ata district with a total value of 10,893 million soms were returned to the state.

A pre-investigation check is currently underway to legally assess the actions of the relevant officials.
link: https://24.kg/english/317891/
views: 95
Print
Related
SCNS searches Bishkek prosecutor's office, two people detained
New building of prosecutor's office of Sverdlovsky district opened in Bishkek
Deputies adopt amendments to law on prosecutor's office without discussion
Deputies adopt amendments to law on prosecutor's office without discussion
Detention of policemen in Suzak: President dismisses a number of prosecutors
Kurmankul Zulushev: Bribery when hiring to prosecution agencies stopped
New prosecutor's office building commissioned in Kochkor district
President promises to increase salaries of employees of prosecution bodies
Head of Prosecutor's Office detained with $ 200,000 bribe
Popular
Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms
Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss development of mining and banking sectors Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss development of mining and banking sectors
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan
25 January, Saturday
09:57
Sadyr Japarov reprimands Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to China Aktilek Musaeva Sadyr Japarov reprimands Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Ch...
09:35
Prosecutor’s office detects land plots illegally allocated to individuals
09:13
President Sadyr Japarov signs Labor Code
24 January, Friday
17:23
Man beaten and robbed in Bishkek, robber detained
16:51
Sadyr Japarov signs law on biological safety in Kyrgyzstan
16:44
Trade with Kyrgyzstan increased by almost $3 billion in 2024, China reports
16:36
Ex-FIFA referee Nurdin Bukuev appointed President of Futsal Association
15:49
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan establishes first state crypto exchange