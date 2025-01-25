Prosecutor’s office detects land plots illegally allocated to individuals

Prosecution authorities of Talas region detected illegal ownership of land plots by individuals. The press service of the supervisory agency reports.

As a result of inspections by district prosecutor’s offices, land plots of 9.4 hectares in Cholponbaev aiyl okmotu of Aitmatovsky district and a land plot of 300 square meters in Aknazarov aiyl okmotu of Bakai-Ata district with a total value of 10,893 million soms were returned to the state.

A pre-investigation check is currently underway to legally assess the actions of the relevant officials.