13:03
USD 87.45
EUR 103.44
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan's economy shows steady growth — Eurasian Development Bank

Kyrgyzstan’s economy is showing steady growth amid strong domestic demand. According to a macroeconomic review prepared by Eurasian Development Bank analysts, GDP increased by 11.5 percent year-on-year in January-July 2025.

Investments were the main driver. Their volume increased by 33.4 percent, leading to growth in construction by 37.8 percent, industry by 11.3 percent, and transport by 8.9 percent.

Analysts note that the expansion of consumer activity is supported by an increase in real wages (+11.5 percent in the first half of the year) and growth in consumer lending (+61.7 percent). Domestic trade increased by 13.2 percent, while the hotel and restaurant sector grew by 27.8 percent.

In industry, the main contributors are food processing enterprises, non-metallic product manufacturing, and metal ore mining, accounting for 45 percent of the sector’s overall growth.

Investment activity is contributing to the diversification of the economy: investment in the manufacturing industry has increased significantly (1.8 times) and the hotel industry (3 times). This summer alone, 67 industrial facilities were launched. The economy is also supported by funds from international development institutions.

The foreign trade deficit has narrowed. The trade deficit amounted to $4.9 billion in the first half of the year, $243 million less than a year ago.

Inflation in July was 8.8 percent and accelerated to 9.4 percent by mid-August. Price growth was driven by a low 2024 base, higher utility tariffs, and increased external demand for agricultural products.

The state budget was executed with a surplus of 8.5 percent of GDP in the first half of the year.
link: https://24.kg/english/344149/
views: 124
Print
Related
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Services sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s GDP — Ministry of Economy
Business activity index in Kyrgyzstan higher than in USA
Signs of "overheating" and structural imbalances in Kyrgyzstan's economy
Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan
Service sector remains dominant in Kyrgyzstan’s economy — National Bank
E-commerce becomes key element of Kyrgyzstan’s economy
Akylbek Japarov tells about success of Kyrgyzstan's first Eurobonds
Kyrgyzstan places Eurobonds for $700 million on international markets
Adylbek Kasymaliev, Vice Chairman of EDB Management Board discuss joint projects
Popular
Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030 Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city
19 September, Friday
12:54
State hospitals to generate revenue through hair transplant services State hospitals to generate revenue through hair transp...
12:39
Bishkek to host Urban Night Fest 2025 Technology and Innovation Festival
12:30
Kyrgyzstan allocated 700 quotas for admission to Russian universities
12:24
30-million-soms corruption scheme uncovered in Sports Department of Kyrgyzstan
12:13
Kyrgyzstan's economy shows steady growth — Eurasian Development Bank