Tunduk state institution to be transformed into joint-stock company

The Ministry of Digital Development and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan proposes transforming the state institution Tunduk into an open joint-stock company. A draft government resolution has been submitted for public discussion.

The initiative is being put forward in line with the presidential decree «On Measures to Further Improve Digital Transformation in Public Administration».

The changes envisage adjustments to the rules for using the State Portal of Electronic Services, electronic governance procedures, the electronic messaging system, interagency cooperation in the customs sector, the e-commerce support program, as well as the provision of public services through mobile applications.

According to the ministry, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the decision to establish Tunduk JSC on July 7, 2025.