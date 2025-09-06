New military commissariat building opened in Kochkor district

A new building of the military commissariat has been opened in Kochkor district of Naryn region, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) press service reported.

The two-story facility was constructed in a short timeframe with funding from the republican budget. It has all the necessary offices and premises to ensure the full operation of the commissariat.

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev presented the military commissar with the keys to a VAZ-2121 Niva vehicle and a set of computer equipment.