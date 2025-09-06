17:15
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.07
English

New military commissariat building opened in Kochkor district

A new building of the military commissariat has been opened in Kochkor district of Naryn region, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) press service reported.

The two-story facility was constructed in a short timeframe with funding from the republican budget. It has all the necessary offices and premises to ensure the full operation of the commissariat.

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev presented the military commissar with the keys to a VAZ-2121 Niva vehicle and a set of computer equipment.
link: https://24.kg/english/342499/
views: 170
Print
Related
Five countries discuss mutual reduction of military forces in border area
Large-scale rotation of military commissars takes place at Defense Ministry
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to control supplies of military products
Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats
Kyrgyzstan and Qatar to cooperate in military field
Military of Internal Troops to study at schools of Russian National Guard
Ministry of Defense presents military doctrine of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia
Russia to deploy new communication systems in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
President of Kyrgyzstan promises to update military equipment in 2022
Popular
Third aircraft for state Asman Airlines arrives in Kyrgyzstan Third aircraft for state Asman Airlines arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs
Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Beijing as part of working visit to China President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Beijing as part of working visit to China
6 September, Saturday
17:09
Suspect in major fraud extradited from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan Suspect in major fraud extradited from Kyrgyzstan to Ka...
16:18
New military commissariat building opened in Kochkor district
16:13
President Sadyr Japarov inspects renovated bus station in Balykchy
15:51
Capacity of four substations increased in Batken region
15:41
Cabinet updates rules for certification of civilian and service weapons