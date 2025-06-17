Five countries discuss mutual reduction of military forces in border area

A meeting of the joint control group on the implementation of the agreement between Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and China on strengthening confidence in the military sphere in the border area, signed in Shanghai on April 26, 1996, and the agreement between these countries on mutual reduction of armed forces in the border area, signed in Moscow on April 24, 1997, was held in Cholpon-Ata. The Russian Embassy in Bishkek reported.

The both documents are being fully implemented by the five states, and the number of armed forces in the joint border area remains below the established limit.

The plan for mutual inspections for 2025 is being implemented, and the exchange of information on the quantitative and qualitative parameters of the armed forces within 100-kilometer zones on both sides of the border is being carried out in strict accordance with the current procedure.

These documents continue to play an important role in ensuring stability and security in the region, contribute to strengthening friendship and mutual trust, and create conditions for the successful development of cooperation in the border areas of the five countries, the Russian diplomatic mission noted.